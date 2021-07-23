Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday, which marks the first full day of competition after Friday’s opening ceremony.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada will be marked with starting times.

Volleyball – 8 p.m. ET

The preliminary round of men’s indoor volleyball will see Canada face off against Italy at 8 p.m. ET.

Rowing – 8:50 p.m. ET

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens will compete in the first heat of the women’s pair rowing event just before 9 p.m. ET. They’ll be facing off against pairs from the United States, Romania, Italy and Greece.

At 9:40 p.m. ET, Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe will take on Belarus, Croatia and Denmark in the third heat of the men’s pairs event.

Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson will compete against Guatemala, Tunisia, Netherlands, Vietnam and Japan in the second heat of women’s lightweight double sculls at 10 p.m. ET.

The third heat of men’s lightweight double sculls will see Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer face off with pairs from Norway, Spain, Chile, Algeria and Belgium at 10:40 p.m. ET.

Canada will then take on Great Britain, China, Netherlands and Poland in the first heat of women’s four rowing at 10:50 p.m. ET.

In the men’s four at 11:20 p.m. ET, Canada will face Great Britain, Switzerland, Poland and Italy in the second heat.

Softball – 9 p.m. ET

Canada’s softball team will face off against Australia in the third round of round-robin play at 9 p.m. ET.

The Canadians are going into the match with a 1-1 record, having shutout Mexico on Wednesday only to lose 1-0 to the United States on Thursday. The team is heavily favoured to score a medal, however.

Cycling – 10 p.m. ET

Canadians Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle and Michael Woods will vie for medals in the 234-kilometre men’s road race along the Fuji International Speedway.

The mountainous course is expected to take the cyclists a majority of the day to complete, meaning it will likely be Saturday morning before the winners cross the finish line.

Tennis – 10 p.m. ET

Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman will take on Brazil in the first round of women’s doubles tennis at 10 p.m. ET.

At the same time, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez will compete against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in women’s singles.

Table Tennis – 10:15 p.m. ET

Canada’s Eugene Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang face China in mixed doubles table tennis at 10:15 p.m. ET Friday.

At 6:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Jeremy Hazin will take on Slovenia’s Bojan Tokic in men’s singles.

Taekwondo – 10:10 p.m. ET

Yvette Yong will take on Vietnam’s Thi Kim Tuyen Truong in the women’s flyweight event. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and semifinals later in the day.

Medal events will be held starting at 7 a.m. ET Saturday.

Beach Volleyball – 11 p.m. ET

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will be representing Canada in women’s beach volleyball against the Netherlands at 11 p.m. ET.

At 7 a.m. ET Saturday, Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson will face China in Canada’s second game of the day.

Boxing – 12:54 a.m. ET

Wyatt Sanford will take on Merven Clair from the African country of Mauritius in the men’s welterweight event shortly before 1 a.m. ET Saturday.

Water Polo – 2:20 a.m. ET

Canada’s women’s team faces Australia in its first water polo match of the Olympics at 2:20 a.m. ET Saturday.

Soccer – 3:30 a.m. ET

After drawing 1-1 against Japan on Wednesday, Canada will face Chile in its second match of the Olympics at 3:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Badminton – 5 a.m. ET

Canada’s first day of badminton begins at 5 a.m. ET Saturday, when Jason Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura compete in men’s doubles against Indonesia.

Starting at 5:40 a.m. ET Saturday, Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu take on Thailand in mixed doubles.

Also at 5:40 a.m. ET, Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai will face the Netherlands in women’s doubles.

Field Hockey – 6 a.m. ET

Canada’s men’s team takes on Germany in its first Olympics match, starting at 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

Swimming – 6:30 a.m. ET

Several Canadians will be hitting the pools in Tokyo Saturday morning Eastern time, which will finish off the day in competition.

At 3:30 a.m. ET, Katherine Savard and Maggie MacNeil will compete in the third heat of the women’s 100-metre butterfly.

Tessa Cieplucha and Sydney Pickrem will both be in the second heat of the women’s 400-metre individual medley event, which kicks off at 7:12 a.m. ET.

In the men’s 100-metre breastroke, Gabe Mastromatteo will swim in the third heat at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Finally at 7:45 a.m. ET, Canada will face off against Russia, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, China, Germany and the Czech Republic in the women’s four-person 100-metre freestyle relay.

Other notable events (not featuring Canada)

Japan’s Naomi Osaka will return to the spotlight with her first tennis match of the Games — a singles match against China’s Saisai Zheng — which starts at 10 p.m. ET Friday. Osaka, a home crowd favourite, dropped out of Wimbledon and other major tournaments earlier this year to take a mental health break.

match of the Games — a singles match against China’s Saisai Zheng — which starts at 10 p.m. ET Friday. Osaka, a home crowd favourite, dropped out of Wimbledon and other major tournaments earlier this year to take a mental health break. Men and women will be competing for medals in 10-metre air pistol shooting , beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday.

, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. The first medals for fencing will also be handed out Saturday morning in men’s and women’s epee and sabre bouts. Competition begins at 8 p.m. ET Friday.

will also be handed out Saturday morning in men’s and women’s epee and sabre bouts. Competition begins at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Medals in mixed team archery will be handed out Saturday following elimination rounds that begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.

will be handed out Saturday following elimination rounds that begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday. Judo events for men’s 60 kg and women’s 48 kg begin at 10 p.m. ET Friday, with medals to be handed out Saturday morning.

events for men’s 60 kg and women’s 48 kg begin at 10 p.m. ET Friday, with medals to be handed out Saturday morning. Three-on-three basketball for men and women kicks off at 9:15 p.m. Friday, with four sessions lasting into Saturday.

for men and women kicks off at 9:15 p.m. Friday, with four sessions lasting into Saturday. Men’s handball gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with six preliminary round games.

gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with six preliminary round games. The heavily-favoured United States faces New Zealand in women’s soccer starting at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday.