2 men arrested following ‘suspicious’ death in North Algona-Wilberforce

The Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with assistance from East Region OPP, says they’re investigating a suspicious death in North Algona-Wilberforce.

On July 21, 2021 shortly after 6:30 p.m. the OPP responded to a 911 call at a motel on Highway 60 where officers say they located a 40-year-old man with a serious injury.

OPP say despite life saving efforts by Renfrew County Paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries at scene.

Police say two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the death.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

The identities of the deceased and the accused individuals have not yet been released.

Killaloe OPP are seeking public assistance with this investigation, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), and police say callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

