Crime

Homicide unit investigates suspicious death outside central Edmonton convenience store

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:03 pm
The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021.
The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man outside a central Edmonton convenience store.

At about 6:10 p.m., police received a “trouble unknown” call outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street.

Several officers were on scene in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood Monday night and could be seen walking in and out of a nearby treed area. The convenience store and gas station were cordoned off by police tape.

The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021.
The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

On Tuesday morning, police said a man was found on the ground in medical distress. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The EPS homicide unit is now investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police did not say whether a suspect(s) had been identified. No information was released about the victim.

Anyone with information on the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

