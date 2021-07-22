Menu

Canada

Regional district expands evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 6:17 pm
The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire is burning 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos. View image in full screen
The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire is burning 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

An evacuation order has been expanded for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says RCMP will be expediting the evacuation order, which previously came close to the U.S. border, but is now flush against it.

Read more: Firefighters scramble to save homes as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C. flares up

The fire is currently listed at 2,000 hectares, but BC Wildfire says smoky skies have prevented aerial crews from getting a true read on how big the blaze is.

To view the expanded evacuation order, visit this website. It’s believed more than 100 properties in Electoral Area A have been added to the order.

A map showing the expanded portion of the evacuation order on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
A map showing the expanded portion of the evacuation order on Thursday, July 22, 2021. RDOS

The regional district says all evacuees are asked to register online with Emergency Support Services.

“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible,” said the RDOS. “Take pets with you if you can.”

Click to play video: 'Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.' Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.

A section of Highway 3 has also been closed because of the wildfire.

In related news, the Osoyoos Indian Band also updated its evacuation order late Wednesday.

The update now includes:

  • The Residences, at 2000 Valleyview Drive
  • 600 Rancher Creek Road
  • Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, 1000 Rancher Creek Road
  • Spirit Ridge Resort, 1200 Rancher Creek Road
  • Sonora Dunes Golf Course, 1300 Rancher Creek Road
  • Nk’Mip Winery, 1400  Rancher Creek Road

More to come…

