Regional district expands evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

An evacuation order has been expanded for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says RCMP will be expediting the evacuation order, which previously came close to the U.S. border, but is now flush against it.
The fire is currently listed at 2,000 hectares, but BC Wildfire says smoky skies have prevented aerial crews from getting a true read on how big the blaze is.
To view the expanded evacuation order, visit this website. It’s believed more than 100 properties in Electoral Area A have been added to the order.
The regional district says all evacuees are asked to register online with Emergency Support Services.
“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible,” said the RDOS. “Take pets with you if you can.”
A section of Highway 3 has also been closed because of the wildfire.
In related news, the Osoyoos Indian Band also updated its evacuation order late Wednesday.
The update now includes:
- The Residences, at 2000 Valleyview Drive
- 600 Rancher Creek Road
- Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, 1000 Rancher Creek Road
- Spirit Ridge Resort, 1200 Rancher Creek Road
- Sonora Dunes Golf Course, 1300 Rancher Creek Road
- Nk’Mip Winery, 1400 Rancher Creek Road
