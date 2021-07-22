Menu

Canada

Federal agriculture minister announces help for farmers, ranchers suffering from drought

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 5:37 pm
Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tours Curtis McRae's grain farm in the drought-stricken Interlake Region of Manitoba to discuss support measures for Manitoba and Canadian farmers impacted by extreme weather on Thursday July 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tours Curtis McRae's grain farm in the drought-stricken Interlake Region of Manitoba to discuss support measures for Manitoba and Canadian farmers impacted by extreme weather on Thursday July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Help is on the way for Canadian farmers and ranchers being severely impacted by this year’s drought.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has announced a number of actions in Winnipeg following a tour of a Manitoba’s Interlake Region to see how extreme weather is creating crop losses, affecting crop quality, and reducing forage and water supplies for livestock.

READ MORE: Extreme drought pushing Manitoba farmers to the brink 

Bibeau says the government is working closely with the provinces to respond on a rapid basis to the drought situation in Western Canada.

The measures include the early designation of a Livestock Tax Deferral provision for affected regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

READ MORE: Alberta crops decimated by heat: ‘There’s virtually nothing there’

That will allow beef producers who are forced to sell a significant amount of their breeding herd to offset the resulting revenues with the cost to replace the herd.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Crops in Saskatchewan ‘extremely stressed’ due to heat, lack of moisture

Bibeau also announced federal support to all Prairie provinces for adjustments to a cost-shared AgriInsurance program to make drought-damaged crops available for feed.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Canada’s agriculture sector.

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta crops decimated by heat: ‘There’s virtually nothing there’' Southern Alberta crops decimated by heat: ‘There’s virtually nothing there’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
