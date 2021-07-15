Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 15 2021 7:55pm
01:25

Canola prices soaring in Canada amid poor growing conditions

Persistent heat and little rain are starving canola crops of moisture, but the conditions are also causing another issue for some farmers — by driving up the price. Sarah Komadina has the details.

