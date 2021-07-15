Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 15 2021 7:55pm 01:25 Canola prices soaring in Canada amid poor growing conditions Persistent heat and little rain are starving canola crops of moisture, but the conditions are also causing another issue for some farmers — by driving up the price. Sarah Komadina has the details. Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032476/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032476/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?