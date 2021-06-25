Menu

June 25 2021 6:57pm
01:35

High heat and little rain has Alberta farmers worried

With record-breaking temperatures in the forecast and very little rain so far this year, farmers are getting worried. Jessica Robb has more on what this means for crops in southern Alberta.

