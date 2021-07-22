Ottawa pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to all residents aged 12 and up

Send this page to someone via email

All pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Ottawa are now open to any resident aged 12 and up to get a first or second shot, the city announced Thursday.

The expanded eligibility comes a day after Ottawa ramped down a number of community clinics on Wednesday, standing up only five vaccination sites across the city through to the end of July.

Anthony Di Monte, the head of Ottawa’s vaccine task force, said Wednesday that the city is switching to a “more focused approach” to its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The city said Thursday that it will continue to offer pop-up clinics in neighbourhoods experiencing lower rates of vaccination. Some pop-up clinics will specifically target youth aged 12 to 17 and their families.

Ottawa has released the following list of currently scheduled pop-up clinics:

Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 from 12:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Canada Science and Technology Museum, 1867 St. Laurent Blvd.

Tuesday, July 27 from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St Joseph’s Adult High School, 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, July 28 from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch St.

Thursday, July 29 from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merivale High School, 1755 Merivale Rd.

Friday, July 30 from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ahlul-Bayt Islamic School, 3025 Albion Rd. N.

Saturday, July 31 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ridgemont High School, 2597 Alta Vista Dr.

Sunday, Aug. 1 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at AMA Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

The city is also planning clinics specifically for the 12-17 age group and their families on July 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex.

