St. Thomas, Ont. police charge senior after service club loses almost $70K in alleged fraud

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a 73-year-old man is facing charges of fraud and forgery in connection with an investigation involving funds meant to be donated to various community groups.

According to police, executive members of an unidentified service club in the city reached out to officers after discovering “unusual activity” in its treasury department.

Police say detectives found that nearly $70,000 that was earmarked for various community support groups was instead re-routed to the personal bank account of one of the executive members.

A 73-year-old man from Central Elgin is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of forgery.

Police did not provide any other details about the investigation.

