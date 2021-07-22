Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. police charge senior after service club loses almost $70K in alleged fraud

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2021 2:20 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham/Global News

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a 73-year-old man is facing charges of fraud and forgery in connection with an investigation involving funds meant to be donated to various community groups.

According to police, executive members of an unidentified service club in the city reached out to officers after discovering “unusual activity” in its treasury department.

Read more: Huron County resident out $700K prompts romance scam warning from OPP

Police say detectives found that nearly $70,000 that was earmarked for various community support groups was instead re-routed to the personal bank account of one of the executive members.

Trending Stories

A 73-year-old man from Central Elgin is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of forgery.

Police did not provide any other details about the investigation.

Click to play video: 'How to avoid post-pandemic travel scams' How to avoid post-pandemic travel scams
How to avoid post-pandemic travel scams – Jul 14, 2021
