Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with shooting at west-end Toronto plaza

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 1:13 pm
Twenty-two-year-old Jovahn McKnollys is Toronto's 39th homicide victim of 2021. View image in full screen
Twenty-two-year-old Jovahn McKnollys is Toronto's 39th homicide victim of 2021. Handout / Toronto Police

A 32-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at a west-end Toronto plaza early Tuesday, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Westown Plaza on Dixon Road, east of Islington Avenue, just after 12:05 a.m.

Police said officers arrived and found 22-year-old Jovahn McKnollys suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said he was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Man dead after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza, police say

On Thursday, 32-year-old Toronto resident Abdirashid Ismail Adam was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Stories

Adam was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagToronto Fatal Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers