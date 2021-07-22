Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with shooting at west-end Toronto plaza

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at a west-end Toronto plaza early Tuesday, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Westown Plaza on Dixon Road, east of Islington Avenue, just after 12:05 a.m.

Police said officers arrived and found 22-year-old Jovahn McKnollys suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said he was pronounced dead on scene.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Toronto resident Abdirashid Ismail Adam was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Adam was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

