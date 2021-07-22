Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a pedestrian was “deliberately” hit by a pickup truck in the Port Lands on Monday.

Police said they were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said there was an argument, and a man got into a pickup truck and “deliberately” hit the victim.

Twenty-five-year-old Uxbridge resident Jamil Nazarali died at the scene.

Police said that a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were also struck by the truck, which fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

An arrests warrant was later issued for 32-year-old Toronto resident Robert Cada.

Police said Cada turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

View image in full screen Twenty-five-year-old Jamil Nazarali is Toronto’s 38th homicide victim of 2021. Handout / Toronto Police