Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a pedestrian was “deliberately” hit by a pickup truck in the Port Lands on Monday.
Police said they were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said there was an argument, and a man got into a pickup truck and “deliberately” hit the victim.
Twenty-five-year-old Uxbridge resident Jamil Nazarali died at the scene.
Police said that a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were also struck by the truck, which fled the scene.
An arrests warrant was later issued for 32-year-old Toronto resident Robert Cada.
Police said Cada turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
