Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police say man killed in deliberate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands' Police say man killed in deliberate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands
WATCH ABOVE: (July 20) Police say man killed in deliberate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Port Lands

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a pedestrian was “deliberately” hit by a pickup truck in the Port Lands on Monday.

Police said they were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said there was an argument, and a man got into a pickup truck and “deliberately” hit the victim.

Read more: Man wanted for murder after pedestrian ‘deliberately’ hit by truck in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

Twenty-five-year-old Uxbridge resident Jamil Nazarali died at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police said that a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were also struck by the truck, which fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

An arrests warrant was later issued for 32-year-old Toronto resident Robert Cada.

Police said Cada turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Jamil Nazarali is Toronto’s 38th homicide victim of 2021. View image in full screen
Twenty-five-year-old Jamil Nazarali is Toronto’s 38th homicide victim of 2021. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Homicide tagToronto Port Lands tagJamil Nazarali tagToronto Port Lands hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers