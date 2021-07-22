Menu

Canada

Remains of Montreal woman pulled from Florida condo collapse identified by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 11:44 am
FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. View image in full screen
FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Miami-Dade police say a body pulled from a collapsed condominium building in South Florida has been identified as Anastasia Gromova, from Montreal.

The police force confirmed the identity of the fourth Canadian victim of the disaster on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter account.

Authorities say the remains of the 24-year-old were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South on Sunday.

Gromova’s family said she and Michelle Pazos, 23, both of Montreal, were visiting the Surfside, Fla., condo belonging to Pazos’s father Miguel, 55, as a last trip before Gromova moved to Japan to teach English.

READ MORE: Two Montreal women among dead and missing after Miami condo collapse

Miami-Dade police have said they pulled Michelle Pazos’s body from the rubble of the collapsed building on July 9 and the body of Miguel Pazos was found a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal. She and her Australian husband, Tzvi, had briefly lived in Canada before moving to Australia and, eventually, Florida, to be closer to their children.

Local authorities have said at least 97 people died from the June 24 collapse and Global Affairs Canada has identified four Canadians among them from three families.

Click to play video: 'Surfside building collapse: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from site, death toll rises to 95' Surfside building collapse: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from site, death toll rises to 95
Surfside building collapse: Over 18 million pounds of concrete removed from site, death toll rises to 95 – Jul 13, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Florida tagFlorida Condo Collapse tagflorida building collapse tagSurfside Collapse tagMiami-Dade Police tagChamplain Towers South tagMichelle Pazos tagAnastasia Gromova tagChamplain Towers collapse tag

