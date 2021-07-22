Menu

Canada

Cambridge man pulled from Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip dies in hospital

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2021 10:48 am
OPP were called to a possible drowning at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip on July 21, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP were called to a possible drowning at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip on July 21, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Oxford OPP say a Cambridge, Ont., man has been pronounced dead in hospital after being pulled from the water at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip, just northeast of Woodstock.

According to police, emergency services were called to a possible drowning at the quarry on George Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Woodstock woman critically injured in Zorra Township crash dies in hospital: OPP

Police say that witnesses reported that someone “entered the water from the shoreline and soon after began to struggle.”

Nearby civilians, responding to cries for help, were able to pull the person from the water onto shore and attempt life-saving measures, police say.

Read more: ‘I want my dad to be known as a hero’: Family mourns B.C. man who died saving drowning son

Members of the OPP, East Zorra-Tavistock Fire Services from Innerkip and Oxford County EMS arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Jorg Meinzer, 58, of Cambridge.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, police say.

