Woodstock woman critically injured in Zorra Township crash dies in hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating the cause of a fatal two-vehicle collision last week in Zorra Township that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Road 68 around 3:50 p.m. on July 13 after two vehicles collided between 31st and 33rd lines, police said.

Details remain limited, but police said the passenger of one of the involved vehicles was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and has since succumbed to their injuries.

The victim has been identified as Karen Baer, 64, of Woodstock, Ont., police said.

The driver of the vehicle Baer was riding in suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle escaped physically unharmed, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.