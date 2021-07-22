Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made after jogger sexually assaulted on Trans Canada trail in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 9:55 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
eterborough Police Service have made an arrest in a sexual assault on the Trans Canada Trail. Global News Peterborough file

An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault along the Trans Canada Trail in Peterborough late last week.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service released details about an incident last Friday afternoon in which a 26-year-old woman was jogging on the trail in the city’s west end when she stopped to help an elderly man who she thought needed assistance.

Read more: Jogger sexually assaulted along Trans Canada Trail in Peterborough, police say

However, it’s alleged the man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled the area.

Trending Stories

Police released a description of the suspect. On Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., officers were called to the trail near the Jackson Creek subdivision with reports of a man matching the suspect’s description.

Officers arrived and located the man and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Abbasali Karami, 81, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18.

Police say they thank the residents who called to report the suspect.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagTrans Canada Trail tagpeterborough sexual assault tagjogger assaulted tagassault on trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers