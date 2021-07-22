Arrest made after jogger sexually assaulted on Trans Canada trail in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault along the Trans Canada Trail in Peterborough late last week.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service released details about an incident last Friday afternoon in which a 26-year-old woman was jogging on the trail in the city’s west end when she stopped to help an elderly man who she thought needed assistance.

However, it’s alleged the man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled the area.

Police released a description of the suspect. On Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., officers were called to the trail near the Jackson Creek subdivision with reports of a man matching the suspect’s description.

Officers arrived and located the man and arrested him.

Abbasali Karami, 81, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18.

Police say they thank the residents who called to report the suspect.