Yukon to lift some COVID-19 restrictions after 79% fully vaccinated

Sports

Seattle Kraken will play first home game against Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 9:37 pm

When the expansion Seattle Kraken play their first home game in the 2021 regular NHL season, it will be against the Vancouver Canucks.

The club announced the game — which will be the first NHL matchup at the new Climate Pledge Arena — during the 2021 expansion draft on Wednesday.

Read more: Date and location revealed for Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken’s first matchup

The Kraken’s first game of the season will be on the road in Las Vegas, but they’ll return to Seattle on Oct. 23 to face the Canucks.

Click to play video: 'Seattle NHL team name unveiled' Seattle NHL team name unveiled
Seattle NHL team name unveiled – Jul 23, 2020

The NHL has yet to announce its full 2021-2022 regular season schedule.

The move sets the stage for what many are hoping will grow into a feisty rivalry between the clubs.

Read more: The Seattle NHL team name will be the Seattle Kraken

While it will be Seattle’s first official home game, the Canucks and Kraken will actually face off for the first time in an exhibition game in Spokane on Sept. 26.

They’ll have another exhibition rematch at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 5 before the regular season gets underway.

