Crime

Salmon Arm man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 7:53 pm
RCMP say a 23-year-old Salmon Arm man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 23-year-old Salmon Arm man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. The Canadian Press/AP/Elise Amendola

A 23-year-old Salmon Arm man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The RCMP says it began investigating Brecken Peters two years ago, after the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit recieved “multiple reports of online child sexual exploitation.”

Read more: ICE charges 24 Albertans with child pornography in first 3 months of 2021

After collecting an analyzing digital evidence, police said they were able to take the case to prosecutors in June.

Peters was charged on June 17, and arrested without incident on June 25.

Read more: Former B.C. Dragoon sentenced for possession of child pornography

He has been released on conditions, and is due in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Sept. 14.

Anyone with information on this or other alleged cases of child sexual exploitation is asked to contact RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators' Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators
Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
