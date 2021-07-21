Salmon Arm man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Salmon Arm man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The RCMP says it began investigating Brecken Peters two years ago, after the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit recieved “multiple reports of online child sexual exploitation.”

After collecting an analyzing digital evidence, police said they were able to take the case to prosecutors in June.

Peters was charged on June 17, and arrested without incident on June 25.

He has been released on conditions, and is due in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Sept. 14.

Anyone with information on this or other alleged cases of child sexual exploitation is asked to contact RCMP.

