eHealth Saskatchewan working on developing COVID-19 immunization certificates

As travel restrictions are being to eased to pre-pandemic levels, some Saskatchewan residents may have questions as what to expect.

So far, eHealth Saskatchewan has said it is working with the provincial and federal governments to develop COVID-19 immunization certificates that will be recognized as proof of vaccination status by foreign governments and agencies that require it.

@eHealthSask is working with the provincial & federal governments to develop COVID-19 immunization certificates that will be recognized as proof of vaccination status by foreign governments and agencies that require it. — eHealth Saskatchewan (@eHealthSask) July 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

eHealth adds in the meantime, residents with a MySaskHealthRecord account can print their COVID-19 immunization records, however they are asking others to keep in mind international travel destinations may have specific requirements for proof of vaccination documentation.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents looking to travel for leisure will be allowed into Canada starting Aug. 9.

Dr. David Edward-Ooi Poon is the founder of the Faces of Advocacy Group and has been fighting for reunification of binational families since the pandemic started.

He says the group wants clarification on quarantining. The federal government says it will be axed, however Poon says he’ll believe it when he sees it in writing.

“That’s a good thing in principle, the challenge is how will that actually be operationalized?” Poon asked.

“We know that from the family exemptions that have occurred (during the pandemic) that even if the principle, how it actually happens can be filled without errors and a lot of problems that make a lot of people suffer,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Tourism Minister Jeremy Harrison says his ministry was hoping to get the news sooner rather than later.

“It is such an important part of our economy and specifically, even more specifically in the outdoor fitting industry, which really does really on Americans coming up to Canada to use those services,” Harrison stated.

The federal government also announced that international arrivals will be allowed at five more Canadian airports, although neither of the airports in Regina or Saskatoon made the updated list.

Until now, international arrivals have been restricted to the major airports in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Going forward, those arrivals can land at the airports in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton as well.

The minister goes on to say Premier Scott Moe and himself are not pleased with the federal government’s decision, especially since some provinces such as Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec will now have two airports permitting the arrival of international travellers.

Harrison adds the Saskatchewan government was not given any reasoning behind the Canadian government’s decision to not include any Saskatchewan airports in this recent change.

In addition, the federal government announced that as of Sept. 7, fully vaccinated travellers from other countries will be allowed to come to Canada.