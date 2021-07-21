COVID-19: 3 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number up to 12,339, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,974, including seven that are active.

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Collingwood.

The source of infection for all three of the new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,339 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,062 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 135 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,609, including 9,300 deaths.

