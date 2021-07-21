SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 3 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Stage 3 brings more people to restaurants amid a hospitality worker shortage' Stage 3 brings more people to restaurants amid a hospitality worker shortage
More and more people are dining out in restaurants as Ontario reopens, but are there enough workers to serve all these customers?

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number up to 12,339, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,974, including seven that are active.

Read more: COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Collingwood.

The source of infection for all three of the new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 135 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,339 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,062 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 135 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,609, including 9,300 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 8 in 10 Ontarians received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Moore' Nearly 8 in 10 Ontarians received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Moore
Nearly 8 in 10 Ontarians received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Moore
