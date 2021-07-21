Menu

City of Calgary lifts fire ban as smoke clears and air quality improves

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:45 pm
Calgary and much of Alberta continue to be socked in by wildfire smoke. Medical experts warn this is the new norm, and we need to make a plan for public safety. Lauren Pullen reports.

Environment Canada has lifted an air quality statement for Calgary and the city’s fire department is following suit by lifting a fire ban.

The ban was imposed last Friday to help mitigate the effects of smoke rolling into the city from wildfires in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Read more: Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

The fire department is asking people to continue to be cautious when using open flames, including barbecues and backyard fire pits.

Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada

“Calgary has seen higher than normal temperatures this summer leading to drier conditions and fire crews continue to respond to outdoor fires created by the improper disposal of smoking materials in planter pots and flower beds,” said Public Information Officer Carol Henke. “These fires can smolder for hours and lead to devastating and potentially deadly fires.”

Read more: ‘Definite panic’: Hundreds of tourists flee Osoyoos campground and resort as wildfire encroaches

Much of Alberta has been blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke for the past week, reducing visibility and causing issues for people with breathing problems.

