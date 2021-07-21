City of Calgary lifts fire ban as smoke clears and air quality improves

Environment Canada has lifted an air quality statement for Calgary and the city’s fire department is following suit by lifting a fire ban.
The ban was imposed last Friday to help mitigate the effects of smoke rolling into the city from wildfires in B.C. and Saskatchewan.
The fire department is asking people to continue to be cautious when using open flames, including barbecues and backyard fire pits.
“Calgary has seen higher than normal temperatures this summer leading to drier conditions and fire crews continue to respond to outdoor fires created by the improper disposal of smoking materials in planter pots and flower beds,” said Public Information Officer Carol Henke. “These fires can smolder for hours and lead to devastating and potentially deadly fires.”
Much of Alberta has been blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke for the past week, reducing visibility and causing issues for people with breathing problems.
