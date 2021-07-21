Menu

Crime

Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of trying to murder Montreal police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 2:37 pm
Police cordon off the area where an officer was allegedly attacked on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Police cordon off the area where an officer was allegedly attacked on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The man accused of attempting to murder a Montreal police officer last January appeared briefly in court Wednesday and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Ali Ngarukiye appeared by video conference and his lawyer, Lloyd Fischler, requested a 30-day assessment to help determine the mental state of the accused at the time of the assault.

Ngarukiye, 21, faces several charges including attempted murder of Const. Sanjay Vig last Jan. 28 after the police officer was allegedly disarmed and fired upon with his service weapon.

READ MORE: Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer suing for $1.2M

The accused has since been charged with the murder of his cellmate in June at Montreal’s detention centre.

He was arrested last March in Toronto in connection with the January assault on the officer for which police had initially arrested and detained Mamadi III Fara Camara for six days before releasing and exonerating him.

Camara has launched a $1.2-million lawsuit against the police force and prosecutors for his wrongful arrest.

Click to play video: 'Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M' Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M
Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M
© 2021 The Canadian Press
