Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan still estimated at 2,000 hectares

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan was listed at 2,000 hectares on Wednesday morning, the same size it was on Tuesday afternoon.

Located between the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos, the wildfire is still classified as being out of control.

Discovered on Monday afternoon, the fire quickly exploded in size, growing to 700 hectares that day.

And because of the fire’s rapid growth, local governments in the area have issued overlapping evacuation alerts and orders.

The Town of Osoyoos confirmed Wednesday that 665 residential units, two motels and one hotel are on evacuation alert. No evacuation orders have been issued within the town's boundaries.#NkmipCreekfire #BCWildfire https://t.co/h970IXT578 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 21, 2021

Overall, there are 987 properties under evacuation alert and 694 properties under evacuation order.

The Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) has issued both an evacuation alert and evacuation order, as have the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

The RDKB says it has also issued a state of local emergency in Area E / West Boundary, with 122 properties ordered to evacuate and 304 on alert due to the wildfire.

1:49 Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow in size Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow in size

Further, the Town of Oliver has an active evacuation alert, while the Town of Osoyoos has declared a state of local emergency.

Within the town of Oliver, there are 20 properties on evacuation alert, but that includes three condo units that contain 125 residences.

According to the town, the reception centre at the Oliver Legion is open and is continuing to receive evacuees with the recent evacuation order expansion in Area A (Anarchist Mountain).

The latest numbers on evac orders and alerts courtesy the Town of Oliver as a result of the #NkmipCreekfire. In Oliver the 20 properties on alert include one with 125 condo units. South Okanagan Secondary School is being established as a staging area for firefighters. pic.twitter.com/lWcZSOOcOk — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 21, 2021

The Town of Osoyoos said its evacuation alert zone includes 665 residential units, motels and hotels.

The accommodation providers include the Sahara Courtyard Inn, the Riviera, the Best Western Plus Sunrise Inn and Highland Inn.

No one has been ordered evacuated within the town’s boundaries.

View image in full screen The evacuation alert zone within the Town of Osoyoos includes 665 residential units, motels and hotels. Courtesy: Town of Osoyoos

Further, it says South Okanagan Secondary School is being used as a staging area for firefighters.

0:35 Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake