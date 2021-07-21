Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan still estimated at 2,000 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau & Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan now at 2,000 hectares' Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan now at 2,000 hectares
The fast-growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning in the South Okanagan has exploded to 2,000 hectares in size.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan was listed at 2,000 hectares on Wednesday morning, the same size it was on Tuesday afternoon.

Located between the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos, the wildfire is still classified as being out of control.

Discovered on Monday afternoon, the fire quickly exploded in size, growing to 700 hectares that day.

Read more: How many wildfires are currently burning in B.C.? Breaking down some facts

And because of the fire’s rapid growth, local governments in the area have issued overlapping evacuation alerts and orders.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, there are 987 properties under evacuation alert and 694 properties under evacuation order.

The Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) has issued both an evacuation alert and evacuation order, as have the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

The RDKB says it has also issued a state of local emergency in Area E / West Boundary, with 122 properties ordered to evacuate and 304 on alert due to the wildfire.

Click to play video: 'Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow in size' Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow in size
Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow in size

Further, the Town of Oliver has an active evacuation alert, while the Town of Osoyoos has declared a state of local emergency.

Trending Stories

Within the town of Oliver, there are 20 properties on evacuation alert, but that includes three condo units that contain 125 residences.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the town, the reception centre at the Oliver Legion is open and is continuing to receive evacuees with the recent evacuation order expansion in Area A (Anarchist Mountain).

The Town of Osoyoos said its evacuation alert zone includes 665 residential units, motels and hotels.

The accommodation providers include the Sahara Courtyard Inn, the Riviera, the Best Western Plus Sunrise Inn and Highland Inn.

No one has been ordered evacuated within the town’s boundaries.

The evacuation alert zone within the Town of Osoyoos includes 665 residential units, motels and hotels. View image in full screen
The evacuation alert zone within the Town of Osoyoos includes 665 residential units, motels and hotels. Courtesy: Town of Osoyoos

Further, it says South Okanagan Secondary School is being used as a staging area for firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake' Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake
Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagsouth okanagan tagBC wildfires tagoliver tagosoyoos tagsouthern interior tagrdos tagRegional District Okanagan-Similkameen tagosoyoos indian band tagRDKB tagRegional District Kootenay Boundary tagNk'Mip Creek Wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers