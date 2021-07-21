Riverfest Elora is hosting 3-day mini-festival in August

Send this page to someone via email

While full-scale music festivals are still out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers behind Riverfest Elora say they can’t wait any longer to put something together.

They are hosting a mini-festival called Wish You Were Here from Aug. 20 to 22 in the yard at the Elora Centre for the Arts.

“It is a separate mini-fest put on by our wonderful team because we just simply could not wait another year to do something magical for the Riverfest community,” organizers said in a post on its website.

Some of the performers include The Trews, Kardinal Offishall and The Barr Brothers.

Only 430 tickets will be available each day in socially distanced boxes of four people. All boxes are purchased as a package of four tickets and are sold per day.

“You can pick and choose which day you want to come or grab up all three days and make a weekend of it,” organizers said.

Organizers also noted that masks are required for all attendees, but they can be removed while seated.

#ICYMI@riverfestelora presents Wish You Were Here. A socially distanced mini-festival this summer at the Elora Centre For The Arts. 🎟️ on sale Saturday, July 24 @ 10am EST here: https://t.co/mQfK4wmyHs#RFE #WYWH #Riverfriends pic.twitter.com/hJsLuMKfe9 — 102.1 The Edge (@the_edge) July 21, 2021

Wish You Were Here is completely separate from Riverfest Elora and has its own tickets.

Anyone holding onto tickets from the 2020 or 2021 festivals that have been postponed will still have to wait until the main festival returns in August 2022.

More information on the event and how to get tickets can be found on Riverfest Elora’s website.

