COVID-19: N.B. top doc says province not in a position to put pandemic behind them

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but despite having only seven active cases, the top doctor cautions the province can’t “put this pandemic behind us.”

“I understand that it’s summer and we are all ready to put this pandemic behind us, but we’re not in a position to do that yet,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

“If you are eligible to receive your first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and haven’t made an appointment, please do so as soon as possible. We have the vaccine and spaces available, now all we need is you.”

Currently, 80.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 60.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province notes thousands of first and second Pfizer and Moderna appointments have been made available through regional health authority clinics and pharmacies.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also being held on a walk-in basis at the following times and locations:

Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., Village of Gagetown, Wednesday, July 21, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, St-Anne-de-Madawaska, Wednesday, July 21, between noon and 6 p.m.

La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., Kedgwick, on Thursday, July 22, between noon and 6 p.m.

Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Campbell Settlement Rd. (off Route 105), Southampton, on Thursday, July 22, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, on Friday, July 23, between noon and 5 p.m.

Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, Saint-Léonard, on Friday, July 23, between noon and 6 p.m.

As well, the province has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and Health Canada to distribute free self-screening rapid tests to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations.