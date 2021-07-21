Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets to lose forward Mason Appleton in Seattle Kraken expansion draft

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted July 21, 2021 1:52 pm

The official announcement will not be made until the Seattle expansion draft gets underway at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday evening, but 680 CJOB Sports has confirmed the Kraken will be selecting right-winger Mason Appleton from the Winnipeg Jets.

680 CJOB Sports has also confirmed that Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff did not make a “side deal” for Seattle counterpart Ron Francis to pass on unprotected veteran defenceman Dylan DeMelo.

Appleton has one year remaining on a US$900,000 contract before he becomes a restricted free agent and will be eligible for salary arbitration.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets hockey boss Kevin Cheveldayoff prepares for busy 'GM's week'

The 25-year-old native of Green Bay, Wisc., had a career year during the 2020-21 season, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists for 25 points while playing in all 56 games of the pandemic-shortened schedule.

Appleton, who was Winnipeg’s sixth-round selection in the 2015 NHL entry draft, added one goal and two assists in eight playoff games.

