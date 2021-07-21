Driver veers into oncoming traffic in Caledon in attempt to evade RIDE stop

On Tuesday night, a black sedan made a U-turn on the Highway 410 ramp and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic to avoid being stopped at a RIDE spot check, police say.
The sedan continued travelling north on Highway 410 to Old School Road, where officers were able to intercept the vehicle safely.
Isaiah Ojo, 26, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving while suspended, being a novice driver and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.
Police also seized a large number of cannabis products.
Ojo will appear in court at the end of September to answer to charges.
