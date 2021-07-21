Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver veers into oncoming traffic in Caledon in attempt to evade RIDE stop

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:29 pm
The sedan continued travelling north on Highway 410 to Old School Road, where officers were able to intercept the vehicle safely. View image in full screen
The sedan continued travelling north on Highway 410 to Old School Road, where officers were able to intercept the vehicle safely. The Canadian Press

On Tuesday night, a black sedan made a U-turn on the Highway 410 ramp and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic to avoid being stopped at a RIDE spot check, police say.

The sedan continued travelling north on Highway 410 to Old School Road, where officers were able to intercept the vehicle safely.

Read more: One suspect arrested, another still at large in connection with June shooting in Caledon, Ont.

Isaiah Ojo, 26, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving while suspended, being a novice driver and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

Trending Stories

Police also seized a large number of cannabis products.

Ojo will appear in court at the end of September to answer to charges.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCaledon tagHighway 410 tagCaledon OPP tagCaledon wrong-way driver tagHighway 410 driver tagWrong-way driver Highway 410 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers