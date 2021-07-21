Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Cobourg, Oshawa, Simcoe region

Send this page to someone via email

A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching his statutory release, OPP say.

OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 31-year-old Patrick Chiasson, who is currently serving a sentence of two years and four months for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and operation while prohibited.

OPP say he was released from the Bath Institution in the Kingston region on July 16, then attended a halfway house in Kingston, where he left the same day. He has not been seen since.

He is known to frequent the Kingston, Oshawa, Orangeville, Cobourg and Collingwood areas.

Chiasson has black hair, brown eyes and a beard and stands five feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 181 pounds. He also has “numerous” tattoos covering his right arm and left hand, ROPE said Wednesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.