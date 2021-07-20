Hamilton Tiger-Cats offer free tickets for weekend practice at Tim Horton’s field

Send this page to someone via email

Tiger-Cats fans are getting the opportunity to experience some live football this weekend as the Hamilton franchise will open the doors to Tim Horton’s field for an open practice.

The front office reached out to fans via email and social media on Tuesday, offering free tickets to the event.

“Join us at Tim Hortons Field this Sunday, July 25 to watch the Ticats open practice,” the team said in a release.

The practice is set for 8:30 a.m. with doors at 8 a.m.

A maximum of four tickets per entry is available those who register through the team’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

The Tiger-Cats last played in Hamilton in November of 2019, winning a playoff game against Edmonton.

This Sunday's training camp practice is OPEN to fans! Admission is free, but tickets are required! Secure your spot now, space is limited 👇 🎟 | https://t.co/BunA1qqKZv@Empire_Living | #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/jbpJRdtwXT — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 20, 2021

Advertisement