Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats offer free tickets for weekend practice at Tim Horton’s field

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:50 pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans throws the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn . View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans throws the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half football action in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn .

Tiger-Cats fans are getting the opportunity to experience some live football this weekend as the Hamilton franchise will open the doors to Tim Horton’s field for an open practice.

The front office reached out to fans via email and social media on Tuesday, offering free tickets to the event.

“Join us at Tim Hortons Field this Sunday, July 25 to watch the Ticats open practice,” the team said in a release.

Read more: NHL’s Kraken expansion draft to be milestone for Seattle

The practice is set for 8:30 a.m. with doors at 8 a.m.

A maximum of four tickets per entry is available those who register through the team’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

The Tiger-Cats last played in Hamilton in November of 2019, winning a playoff game against Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'BC Lions forced to cancel practice due to wildfire smoke' BC Lions forced to cancel practice due to wildfire smoke
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagTicats tagTim Hortons Field tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tagopen practice tagopen practice tim horton's field tagparcatice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers