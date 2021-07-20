Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fire ban issued for Banff National Park because of ‘elevated’ danger

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 10:05 pm
A view of Lake Agnes above Lake Louise, in Banff National Park, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. View image in full screen
A view of Lake Agnes above Lake Louise, in Banff National Park, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh

Park Canada officials issued a fire ban for Banff National Park on Tuesday, tweeting that the decision was made “due to elevated fire danger.”

“Lighting or maintaining fires in these areas is now strictly prohibited,” officials said.

Read more: Western Canada desperately needs rain but it’s not in the forecast

The ban covers wood-burning campfires, charcoal, briquette or wood barbecues, turkey fryers, tiki torches and outdoor wood-burning stoves.

Visitors to the park are still allowed to use gas or propane stoves or barbecues, propane heaters, propane or gas lanterns and candles.

Anyone who does not adhere to the fire ban could face a fine of up to $25,000.

“The fire ban will be lifted as soon as conditions permit,” Banff National Park said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

Watch below: (From July 10, 2021) Kim Smith speaks with University of Alberta wildland fire assistant professor Jen Beverly about how this year’s wildfire season compares to previous years

Click to play video: 'How does Alberta’s 2021 wildfire season so far compare to last year?' How does Alberta’s 2021 wildfire season so far compare to last year?
How does Alberta’s 2021 wildfire season so far compare to last year? – Jul 10, 2021

Banff National Park is among two dozen jurisdictions in Alberta that currently are under a fire ban, including Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Trending Stories

Much of Alberta has experienced hot and dry weather conditions over the first month of summer.

As of Tuesday, there were 62 wildfires burning in the province. Just one was deemed as being out of control by Alberta Wildfire — that blaze is burning in the northern part of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Satellite images show wildfire smoke spreading across Canada

Aside from southeastern Alberta, most of the province remained under an air quality advisory issued by Environment Canada.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning throughout Canada — particularly in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario — and smoke from those fires is drifting thousands of kilometres away, causing hazy skies and poor air conditions in many places.

Watch below: Global News videos about wildfire smoke.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada' Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada

To the west of Alberta, B.C.’s public safety minister declared a provincial state of emergency on Tuesday over that province’s wildfire situation.

Read more: B.C. declares provincial state of emergency due to wildfires

Story continues below advertisement

Close to 300 fires were burning across B.C. on Tuesday, including some that were encroaching on communities that have issued evacuation orders or alerts.

— With files from Amy Smart, The Canadian Press and Emerald Bensadoun, Global News

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagAlberta weather tagParks Canada tagAlberta wildfire tagBanff tagBanff National Park tagAlberta fire ban tagAlberta Fire Bans tagFire bans tagfire risk tagBanff weather tagAlberta wildfire risk tagBanff National Park fire ban tagBanff fire ban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers