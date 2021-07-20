Menu

Crime

Man charged after crawling under washroom stall, grabbing woman’s feet: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 7:14 pm
Washroom stalls. View image in full screen
Washroom stalls. Getty Images

Calgary police charged a man with voyeurism after he allegedly went into a women’s washroom in the Northland Village shopping centre on Monday.

A woman noticed that another stall was occupied as she entered a free one, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Officers did not mention the time of the incident.

Police said a man “crawled under the stall partitions and grabbed the woman by her feet.” She was able to run away and contact police.

Officers arrested Eugene Linklater, 39, and charged him with one count each of voyeurism, assault and mischief. He is scheduled for court on Wednesday.

Police said they are “actively investigating other similar allegations in the area.”

