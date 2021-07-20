SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario post-secondary education poised to resume in-person learning this fall' Ontario post-secondary education poised to resume in-person learning this fall
WATCH: After months of uncertainty, post-secondary education looks like it will resume in-class learning this fall. But both institutions and students may require a little more time before a new normal sets in. Matthew Bingley reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,336, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,971, including nine that are active.

Read more: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open July 20 to 25 in Simcoe Muskoka

Both of the new cases are in Bradford and are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,336 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,056 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,474, including 9,296 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario gyms reopen as part of Step 3 with safety precautions in place' Ontario gyms reopen as part of Step 3 with safety precautions in place
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers