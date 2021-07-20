COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,336, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,971, including nine that are active.

Both of the new cases are in Bradford and are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,336 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,056 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,474, including 9,296 deaths.