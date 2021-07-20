Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna crews extinguish grass fire near Shelter Bay Marina

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 4:42 pm
The grass fire was estimated at 40 metres by 20 metres (130 feet by 65 feet) and is deemed to have been accidental. View image in full screen
The grass fire was estimated at 40 metres by 20 metres (130 feet by 65 feet) and is deemed to have been accidental. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

West Kelowna fire crews extinguished a grass fire near Shelter Bay Marina on Tuesday during the lunch hour.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says crews originally responded to what was a report of a boat on fire, with flames having spread into the nearby grass.

However, when crews arrived, they found a rank-two grass fire burning from the marina to the edge of Campbell Road, with no boats involved.

Read more: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Oliver now at 1,100 hectares

“On-site workers kept the fire from jumping the road with extinguishers and multiple hose lines until crews could douse the entire area with foam and dig a guard around the perimeter,” said WKFR.

Trending Stories

The grass fire was estimated at 40 metres by 20 metres (130 feet by 65 feet) and is deemed to have been accidental.

Story continues below advertisement

Two workers were treated by BC Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation.

“Conditions are obviously tinder-dry out there,” said WKFR, “so please exercise extreme caution with any hot works or related heat- or spark-producing devices or machinery.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire forces evacuations near Osoyoos' B.C. wildfires: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire forces evacuations near Osoyoos
B.C. wildfires: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire forces evacuations near Osoyoos
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagWildfires tagBC wildfires tagGrass Fire tagWest Kelowna Fire Rescue tagwkfr taggrass fire extinguished tagshelter bay marina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers