West Kelowna crews extinguish grass fire near Shelter Bay Marina

West Kelowna fire crews extinguished a grass fire near Shelter Bay Marina on Tuesday during the lunch hour.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says crews originally responded to what was a report of a boat on fire, with flames having spread into the nearby grass.

However, when crews arrived, they found a rank-two grass fire burning from the marina to the edge of Campbell Road, with no boats involved.

“On-site workers kept the fire from jumping the road with extinguishers and multiple hose lines until crews could douse the entire area with foam and dig a guard around the perimeter,” said WKFR.

The grass fire was estimated at 40 metres by 20 metres (130 feet by 65 feet) and is deemed to have been accidental.

Two workers were treated by BC Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation.

“Conditions are obviously tinder-dry out there,” said WKFR, “so please exercise extreme caution with any hot works or related heat- or spark-producing devices or machinery.”

