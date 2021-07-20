Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Oliver now at 1,100 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The fast-growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning in the South Okanagan has ballooned to 1,100 hectares.

Situated just six kilometres north of Osoyoos, the out-of-control blaze — formerly known as the Inkaneep Creek fire — was discovered on Monday afternoon, and by 7 p.m., it was listed at 700 hectares.

Not only has the wildfire produced exceptional smoky skies, but also just under 200 properties within the Osoyoos Indian Band have been issued evacuation orders, and a state of local emergency has been declared for Electoral Area C.

The state of emergency was issued on Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), which says it did so because of the potential threat to life and property.

The regional district says the state of local emergency will remain in force for seven days, until July 26 at midnight, unless it revokes the state of emergency or the province.

In addition, an evacuation alert has been issued for Electoral Area C, approximately 20 properties within the town of Oliver and 21 properties on the Osoyoos Indian Band.

A list of addresses on evacuation alert is available on the RDOS website.

Fast-growing wildfire burning on hillside near Oliver and Osoyoos

“The Town of Osoyoos is preparing an evacuation alert for all properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and West of 45th Street,” the town said in a press release just before 10 a.m. “Any residents that evacuate should register with Evacuee Registration and Assistance.

“The Town has requested additional resources to fight this out of control wildfire, including additional fire engines, water tender, and deployment of a structural protection unit, all of which are en-route.”

Oliver mayor Martin Johansen reiterated that as of Tuesday morning that only a couple portions of Oliver are under evacuation alert, and not the entire town.

He said at first, the evacuation alert included a lot of properties, but that the alert’s borders have been changed.

“It was very chaotic in what was going on last night, as they were trying to determine what area to set as an order, what area to set as an alert,” said Johansen.

“That’s what they came out with eventually, those (20) properties at this point.”

Johansen also told Global News that at this point in time, the current evacuation orders are all on OIB land and (Electoral) Area C.

He said nothing has changed, though the wind is up and the fire appears to be moving south.

He added that emergency support services is open at the Legion branch on Main Street.

B.C. wildfire: Driving through Flat Lake from inside the fire zone

Asked if he anticipates more evacuation alerts or orders, Johansen said “who knows?”

“Are we anticipating any more? We haven’t heard,” he said. “Be prepared.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, search and rescue crews assisted the RCMP in conducting tactical evacuations on Monday night for those at immediate risk.

BC Wildfire said 12 firefighters and five helicopters were battling the blaze, adding that air tankers dropped retardant on the fire’s west flank.

Also, boaters and pleasure craft operators are asked to avoid Osoyoos Lake to allow aircrews to conduct operations safely.

More as this continues.