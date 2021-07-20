COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area but active cases remain at 7

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, but the number of active cases held steady.

In an update issued at 4:20 p.m., the health unit, for a second day in a row, reported seven active cases of COVID-19.

Of the health unit’s 1,627 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,598 are resolved — an additional two since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.2 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases is now at 818, two more since Monday morning’s last update. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.2 per cent have yet to be determined.

Outbreaks: One active outbreak at a congregate living facility. Declared July 13, case details have not been provided on the outbreak. The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Testing: More than 54,900 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Close contacts: 23, up from 17 reported on Monday. There were 24 close contacts reported on Friday

Hospitalizations: at least 82 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Monday. Sixteen of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports that as of Monday afternoon, there was one COVID-19 inpatient (most recent data posted). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Trent University: reports no cases.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

All evening clinics (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) this week will be for adults only (ages 18 and up).

First- and second-dose walk-in clinics will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena.

All evening clinics at the Evinrude Centre this week will be 18+ only. Starting Monday, July 26, evening clinics at the Evinrude Centre will accept first and second dose walk-ins for 12+. Please review the walk-in calendar for regular updates https://t.co/zUdgIFOVqL pic.twitter.com/Re57XwwGYg — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 20, 2021

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Rd. in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Rd.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement