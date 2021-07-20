Active COVID-19 infections lowest this year with 10 in Saskatchewan ICUs

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth straight day, Saskatchewan hasn’t reported any COVID-19-related deaths as active infections continue to fall in the province.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 242. It is the lowest number reported since Oct. 13, 2020, when there were 238.

Health officials said Tuesday there were 22 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 49,472. The seven-day average of new daily infections was down to 25 from 26 on Monday.

In the daily update on Tuesday, Delta cases increased to 505 from the previously reported number, 424. Of the 12,314 variants of concern (VOCs), 7,961 have lineages identified by whole-genome sequencing.

Saskatchewan hospitals are currently providing care for 55 patients with COVID-19: 45 are receiving inpatient care and 10 are in ICUs.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 48,655 following 42 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,151 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 945,617 tests have been carried out in the province.

There have been 575 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

