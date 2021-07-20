Just 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

For just the second time this year, Waterloo Public Health has reported less than 20 new cases in the region.

On Tuesday, it announced 12 new positive tests for the coronavirus, matching the number of news COVID cases the agency reported on July 6. There have now been 18,211 cases in the area.

Tuesday’s number brings the seven-day rolling average number of new daily cases in the area down to 21.9.

Last Tuesday, the average came in at 36.6 while a month ago the numbers was 58.1

A new COVID-19-related death was also reported on Tuesday by Waterloo Public Health, raising the death toll in the region to 281, including 16 in July.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 50s,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

Another 38 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 17,756.

This leaves the area with just 164 active COVID-19 cases, more than 100 less than the 279 reported last Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals dropped back down to 23 while 13 of those people are currently in need of intensive care. Those were the same numbers reported two days ago but had risen to 27 and 16 on Monday.

The ICU at Grand River Hospital is home to one of three new COVID-19 outbreaks in the area, with the others occurring in the trades.

There are now 12 in the area as one was also declared over in a congregate setting.

On the flip side of things, the region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force reports that there have now been 708,992 vaccinations in the area, 5,193 more than it reported on Monday.

The agency says that 303,118 people have now been fully vaccinated, 5,193 more people than reported the day before.

This means 51.47 per cent of the area’s population has now been vaccinated while 69.49 per cent of residents have received at least one jab.

The Ontario government is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 as more than 132,000 doses have been administered across the province.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s, which saw 177 new infections reported.

The province noted two more people died on Monday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,296.

