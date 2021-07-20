SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: More than 3,400 new vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada opening border to fully vaccinated U.S. travellers' Canada opening border to fully vaccinated U.S. travellers
Even as the U.S. is seeing a new spike in cases of COVID-19, word Monday that Canada will open the border to Americans on Aug. 9.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Tuesday that 3,408 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

About 350 of the jabs were first doses and just over 3,000 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: OHL requires nearly everyone involved in the game to be vaccinated

The additional doses mean that more than 164,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 61 per cent of the eligible population.

About 80 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 67 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 56 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 53 per cent in Dufferin County.

Click to play video: 'Canada to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every currently eligible Canadian by end of July' Canada to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every currently eligible Canadian by end of July
Canada to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every currently eligible Canadian by end of July

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced no new cases were reported in Guelph or Wellington County on Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario science advisory group recommends extra curriculars resume, schools stay open

Active cases in the city fell to 17, while active cases in the county stayed at 14.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit.

