Waterloo Region: Negotiations continue with paramedics, inside staff as strike date looms

Negotiations continue between Waterloo Region and CUPE locals 1883 and 5191 as the strike deadline looms.

The region says it has been in negotiations with the two locals for nine months now but both will be in a position to go on strike as of Saturday.

CUPE Local 1883 represents full-time office, clerical and technical employees aside from Sunnyside home with the region saying it would not step in the way of any employees crossing the picket line.

“Should an agreement not be reached with CUPE Local 1883, the Region of Waterloo will not prohibit staff from crossing the picket line to work,” the region stated.

The two sides met on Monday and will return to the table on Friday, according to the region.

CUPE Local 5191 represents paramedics, whose job action will take a different form once they are in a strike position.

They are required to have a number of staff on site so it is unclear what path that might take.

Global News has reached out to CUPE for more information on the paramedics’ options.

The two sides are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Thursday.

The region says it has plans in place to ensure all essential services continue in the event of a strike.

It says it will close all region-run daycares in the event that CUPE Local 1883 walks off the job.

That said, the region voted to permanently close four of its five daycares at the end of the summer so it is unclear how many children are still in their care.