Canada

Former Hamilton police chief Brian Mullan dies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 10:31 am
Former Hamilton police chief Brian Mullan has died at age 67. View image in full screen
Former Hamilton police chief Brian Mullan has died at age 67. @MohawkCollege

Hamilton police have revealed the death of former police chief Brian Mullan – the city’s top cop from 2003 to 2009.

The cause of death was not mentioned by the service but it was disclosed that he was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Mullan became chief by working his way through the ranks, starting as a beat officer in 1974.

He received the Ontario Police Exemplary Service Medal in 1995 and was appointed to the Order of Merit for Police Services in 2007.

Brampton man found near Hamilton motel is the city's 10th homicide of 2021

During his time as chief, he took special aim at the growing problem of crack cocaine, creating a liaison with social services. He also added more bike and foot patrols downtown.

Among the controversies during his six years as boss was the mishandling of sexual harassment complaints by 11 female officers against a male colleague, which was later dismissed by a police tribunal due to charges not being filed on time.

There was also an investigation into the arrest of Michael Dixon, a Hamilton resident who is Black, for a crime that he did not commit in 2003.

Mullan retired from the service in 2009 after his contract expired.

He went on to become a member of the Parole Board of Canada and also served as a citizen representative with the Ontario Attorney General’s Judicial Appointment Advisory Committee.

Mullan was 67.

