Canada

Environment Canada issues air quality statements for N.B. over wildfire smoke

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire' Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire
Video captured by Amanda Sainnawap shows pitch-black conditions in the middle of the afternoon as she and her kids drive away from a wildfire near Pikangikum First Nation in Northern Ontario Monday.

Environment Canada issued air quality statements for the entirety of New Brunswick on Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires burning in central Canada.

According to the statement, the smoke is “being carried over the province today with satellite images showing a smoke plume extending through the northwestern New Brunswick.”

Read more: Special air quality statement issued for Toronto, southern Ontario due to wildfire smoke

“This smoke may descend close to the ground and reduce air quality for several hours,” the statement said.

“The smoke plume will continue to sweep southeastward throughout the day and could affect southern regions by this afternoon. The smoke is expected to move out of the province later on Wednesday which will lead to an improvement in air quality for all areas.”

Read more: Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario

In neighbouring Quebec, the national forecaster also issued smog warnings for the southern part of the province over “high concentrations of fine particulates” caused by smoke from fires in northwestern Ontario.

Hundreds of forest fires are currently burning in Canada, many of which are in B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

There has been no air quality statements issued for Nova Scotia as of 11 a.m.

