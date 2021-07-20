Spouse still at large after woman found dead in Montreal’s 13th homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a male suspect in the 13th homicide of the year on their territory.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s after a woman was found dead in a Parc-Extension apartment Monday evening.

At around 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call in an apartment on Birnam Street near the intersection of Saint-Roch Street.

Police found the 32-year-old woman on the floor with what they described as severe injuries to the upper body.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are confirming the lead suspect in the case that fled the scene is the woman’s spouse.

While the exact circumstances behind the deadly altercation are still unknown, police believe it to be a case of conjugal violence. That would make this incident the 14th case of femicide in the province of Quebec this year.

A command post has been set up outside the apartment as the major crimes unit remains on the scene conducting its investigation.

There was a child on the scene when police arrived.

The child is currently with police under their supervision.

No arrests have been made.