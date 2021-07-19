Menu

Canada

BC SPCA cuts adoption fees to make room for animals displaced by wildfires

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 6:00 pm
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is cutting adoption fees in an effort to make space at its locations for animals displaced by wildfires.

The promotion, which runs from July 20 to 30, will see a 50 per cent reduction in adoption fees.

Click to play video: 'Heartwarming reunion of Lytton resident and dog that was left behind' Heartwarming reunion of Lytton resident and dog that was left behind
Heartwarming reunion of Lytton resident and dog that was left behind

Lorie Chortyk of the BC SPCA said the society hopes the promotion will help clear shelter space for animals affected by wildfires in the province. So far more than 80 animals in need of emergency boarding have been placed at various shelter locations, pushing capacity to the limit.

Read more: BC SPCA to rescue animals stranded in Lytton fire evacuation zone on Thursday

“We want to do everything we can for these people,” she said. “If we can provide that free temporary care for their pets and they know that their pet is somewhere safe until they can claim them again — if that’s one worry that we can take off of them during such a devastating time — we’re so happy to help with that.”

Those interested in adopting a pet are encouraged to visit the BC SPCA website.

