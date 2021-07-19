Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

KFL&A Public Health urges people to take advantage of large COVID-19 vaccine supply

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 3:34 pm
With more than 16,000 available appointments, KFL&A Public Health is urging those who haven't gotten both doses of their COVID-19 to do so now. View image in full screen
With more than 16,000 available appointments, KFL&A Public Health is urging those who haven't gotten both doses of their COVID-19 to do so now. Megan King / CKWS TV

Kingston’s health unit says it has thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to dole out, and is urging those 12 and up to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“While case rates are stable in the region, building community immunity is essential to avoid an increase in cases as we move into Step 3 and resume indoor activities and gathering in larger groups. To protect our community, as many residents as possible must get fully vaccinated against the virus,” KFL&A Public Health said Monday.

Read more: Kingston’s medical officer of health mixes COVID-19 vaccines for 1st, 2nd doses

According to a news release from the health unit, there are now more than 16,000 open vaccine appointments available for those 12 and up.

Trending Stories

In order to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, the health unit has added more vaccine clinic options, including nighttime clinics, walk-in hours and more accessible booking online.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, there were only three active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Nearly 62 per cent of those 12 and up have received two doses of the vaccine locally.

Click to play video: 'Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units' Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units
Ontario releases data on vaccinated population within Public Health Units
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPublic health tagKFLA Public Health tagkingston vaccines tagvaccines kingston tagkingston vaccine appointments tagCOVID vaccines kingston tagkingston vaccines KFL&A tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers