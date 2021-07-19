KFL&A Public Health urges people to take advantage of large COVID-19 vaccine supply

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s health unit says it has thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to dole out, and is urging those 12 and up to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“While case rates are stable in the region, building community immunity is essential to avoid an increase in cases as we move into Step 3 and resume indoor activities and gathering in larger groups. To protect our community, as many residents as possible must get fully vaccinated against the virus,” KFL&A Public Health said Monday.

According to a news release from the health unit, there are now more than 16,000 open vaccine appointments available for those 12 and up.

In order to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, the health unit has added more vaccine clinic options, including nighttime clinics, walk-in hours and more accessible booking online.

As of Monday, there were only three active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Nearly 62 per cent of those 12 and up have received two doses of the vaccine locally.

