Canada

Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Shamattawa fisherman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 3:40 pm
Missing fisherman Leon Redhead. View image in full screen
Missing fisherman Leon Redhead. RCMP Manitoba

Shamattawa RCMP are looking for a fisherman who was last seen Saturday in the northern Manitoba community.

Police said 51-year-old Leon Redhead left the community around 4 p.m. to check his fishing nets in the nearby Gods River, and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

RCMP and community members are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350.

