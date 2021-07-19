Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Shamattawa fisherman

Shamattawa RCMP are looking for a fisherman who was last seen Saturday in the northern Manitoba community.
Police said 51-year-old Leon Redhead left the community around 4 p.m. to check his fishing nets in the nearby Gods River, and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
RCMP and community members are searching the area.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350.
Questions linger for Eduardo Balaquit’s son in spite of suspect’s arrest
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments