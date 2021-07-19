Menu

Crime

Pride crosswalk found defaced in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:23 pm
The Pride crosswalk in Brighton, Ont, seen on July 13. It was repaired after it was defaced earlier this month. View image in full screen
The Pride crosswalk in Brighton, Ont, seen on July 13. It was repaired after it was defaced earlier this month. Jessica Wheeler/Facebook

OPP officers are investigating an incident of mischief on a Pride crosswalk in Brighton earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, sometime overnight between Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 4, unknown suspects used white spray paint to deface the Pride crosswalk on Terry Fox Drive with profanity.

Read more: Pride flag won’t fly at Peterborough Catholic area schools in June following split vote by trustees

The Municipality of Brighton council in late June approved the addition of the town’s first rainbow crosswalk to promote inclusivity and the LGBTQ2 community. The crosswalk was added between June 28 and 29 between East Northumberland Secondary School and Brighton Public School.

Trending Stories

The town quickly repaired the damage to the crosswalk.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, OPP said Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-T IPS( 8477).

