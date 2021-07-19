Pride crosswalk found defaced in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP officers are investigating an incident of mischief on a Pride crosswalk in Brighton earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, sometime overnight between Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 4, unknown suspects used white spray paint to deface the Pride crosswalk on Terry Fox Drive with profanity.

The Municipality of Brighton council in late June approved the addition of the town’s first rainbow crosswalk to promote inclusivity and the LGBTQ2 community. The crosswalk was added between June 28 and 29 between East Northumberland Secondary School and Brighton Public School.

The town quickly repaired the damage to the crosswalk.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, OPP said Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-T IPS( 8477).