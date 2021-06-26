Crime June 26 2021 9:06am 00:58 Police issue appeal after Pride crosswalk defaced in Owen Sound, Ont. Police in Owen Sound, Ont., published footage and issued an appeal on June 25 after a newly installed Pride crosswalk in the city was defaced by two people on June 20. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983095/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7983095/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?