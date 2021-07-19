Toronto woman charged with impaired boating after watercraft crashes into family kayaking in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with impaired boating after a personal watercraft crashed into a family of three on a kayak in Muskoka on Saturday afternoon, OPP say.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a personal watercraft with two people crashed into the kayak on Three Mile Lake about 150 metres from shore.

Emergency services then responded and found several injured people in the lake.

Two adults and one child were sent to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. They were treated for minor injuries before they were released.

The personal watercraft’s 28-year-old female passenger was also released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Tara Conetta, 28, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with impaired boating, having a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams, failure to keep a proper lookout and failure to have proof of competency on board of a pleasure craft.

Conetta will appear in court in September.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing life-jackets.