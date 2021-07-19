COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 19 cases from Saturday to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 19 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday, though the total region’s case count increased by 18, likely the result of data cleanup involving a previously reported case.

The MLHU reported six new cases on Monday, eight cases on Sunday and five on Saturday. The region’s total case count stands at 12,697.



The number of recoveries increased by 25 for a total of 12,409.

Fifty-nine cases are active and the number of deaths remains at 229, with the most recent involving a partially vaccinated woman in her 80s reported last Thursday.

The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,533, an increase of one from Friday.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,370 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

99 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

58 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,462 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 372 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19, with fewer than five in the intensive care unit, as of Monday.



In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.

There are currently zero LHSC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reports one case involving a health-care worker and no cases among patients or residents.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of last Thursday, six cases have been associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU is accepting walk-ins for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics.

The health unit says 77.8 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 46.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 548,347.

According to Monday’s report, 16 cases were reported in Waterloo Region, 18 in Toronto, 14 in Hamilton and 17 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province remains at 9,294 as no new deaths were recorded.

The province says 80 per cent of adults in Ontario have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

The total number of cases reported by Southwestern Public Health sits at 3,928 on Monday, an increase of 13 from Friday.

Two more cases are now resolved, bringing that total to 3,824. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 84, with the most recent involving a man in his 80s from Oxford County reported last Wednesday.

There are 20 confirmed active cases. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.

The number of variant of concern cases increased by 10 to 859, with 762 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 50 the Beta variant and 47 the Delta variant.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



As of July 13, SWPH says 76.1 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 46.8 per cent have had two doses.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Monday’s COVID-19 data from Huron Perth Public Health.

The health unit reported four new cases and three recoveries on Friday, bringing the total case count to 1,922 with 1,854 recoveries, 57 deaths and 11 active cases.

Two more variant cases were confirmed, bringing that tally to 335.

HPPH reports that one person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 75.5 per cent of those age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 53.9 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of Monday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two new cases and four recoveries over the weekend, bringing the total to 3,630 on Monday, with 3,561 resolved.



There are currently four active cases. The number of deaths is unchanged at 65, as is the number of variant cases at 669. The most recent death was reported last Wednesday and involved someone in their 20s.

According to Bluewater Health, one patient in their care is confirmed to have COVID-19. There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.



The region’s test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 74.8 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 58.7 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton.



