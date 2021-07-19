Menu

Canada

25-year-old man identified as deceased in suspicious Kingston fire: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 10:15 am
A 25-year-old man died in a suspicious fire in Kingston last week, police say. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old man died in a suspicious fire in Kingston last week, police say. Global Kingston

Kingston police say a 25-year-old man died during a garage fire on Rideau Street last week.

Although police have identified the age and gender of the deceased, they are not releasing his name out of respect for his family’s wishes.

The fire broke out on the morning of July 14. Kingston Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the flames, and the body of the unidentified man was discovered.

Kingston police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and the major crimes unit are continuing their investigation into the matter.

They ask anyone with information about the fire to contact them.

