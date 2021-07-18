COVID-19: Sask. active cases lowest since October

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported the lowest amount of active COVID-19 cases on Sunday since October.

Officials reported 282 active cases Sunday, compared to October 16, when 299 cases were reported.

Officials reported 114 recoveries and 36 new cases on Sunday.

The far north west reported the most new cases with 13, followed by Saskatoon, where nine new cases were reported.

There are 53 COVID-19 hospitalizations including nine patients receiving intensive care.

A total of 6,406 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since Saturday’s daily update. As of Sunday’s update, 1,347,967 first doses have been administered and 599,292 people are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.