Health

COVID-19: Sask. active cases lowest since October

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions' Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions
It's been almost a week since COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted in Saskatchewan, however returning to a pre-pandemic world after 16 months of disruptions is no easy task. Some people may be feeling a mix of emotions and so Taz Dhaliwal and our videographer Derek Putz, hit the streets of Regina to gauge people's comfort level with the recent change.

Saskatchewan reported the lowest amount of active COVID-19 cases on Sunday since October.

Officials reported 282 active cases Sunday, compared to October 16, when 299 cases were reported.

Read more: More jobs than workers in service industry right now as Saskatchewan lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Officials reported 114 recoveries and 36 new cases on Sunday.

The far north west reported the most new cases with 13, followed by Saskatoon, where nine new cases were reported.

Click to play video: 'Update with Police Chief Troy Cooper' Update with Police Chief Troy Cooper
Update with Police Chief Troy Cooper

There are 53 COVID-19 hospitalizations including nine patients receiving intensive care.

Read more: Want Gen Z on the COVID-19 vaccine train? Fresh online push is key, experts say

A total of 6,406 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since Saturday’s daily update. As of Sunday’s update, 1,347,967 first doses have been administered and 599,292 people are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

